Petaluma Police lieutenant graduates from FBI program

Longtime Petaluma Police Lieutenant Tim Lyons was one of more than 250 law enforcement professionals from around the nation and the world to take part and graduate from this year’s rigorous 10-week program at the FBI National Academy.

Lyons, a 32-year veteran of the Petaluma Police Department, recently returned from Quantico, Virginia, after graduating from the 282nd session of the FBI National Academy, Petaluma Police announced in a June 16 news release. Lyons's days were filled with classes on intelligence theory, terrorist mindsets, law enforcement communication and beyond.

“I learned a lot about leadership,” Lyons said in a Friday phone interview. “That’s what I personally hope to be – to be a better leader and bring that to our staff here at the police department (and) also the community.”

Since its founding in 1935, more than 53,000 law enforcement professionals have graduated from the academy. It was originally launched as the “FBI Police Training School” in response to the 1930 Wickersham Commission report, which recommended centralized training for law enforcement to achieve higher professionalization. Currently, the FBI National Academy also strives to improve administration of justice in police departments both domestically and abroad by raising policing standards, knowledge and cooperation.

Lt. Lyons joins past local law enforcement leaders who have attended the FBI National Academy, a tradition launched in 1949 when then-Chief Melvin DelMaestro sent Captain Delbert Cole to the program. It offers students and their respective law enforcement agencies free tuition, books, equipment, meals, lodging, and travel.

Current Petaluma Police Chief Ken Savano praised Lyons’s commitment and dedication to his years of service to the police department and his continuing efforts to improve the organization.

“The skills, knowledge, and relationships (Lyons) developed over the ten-week session will help us maintain our mission of working with our community to provide professional police services into the future,” Savano said in a Monday email to the Argus-Courier.

Lyons said, while he gained essential knowledge on dealing with active shooter situations and increasing crime rates, he was also impressed by the program’s teachings on diversity in communities and in hiring practices.

“It’ll help me in my assignments to review our policies and procedures and hopefully to improve them even more,” Lyons said, adding although any future policy improvements within the department wouldn’t happen overnight, he is already using some guidelines he learned from the FBI in the city’s evidence collection procedures.

But he said he wasn’t quite prepared for the level of emotional impact the program would have, noting one particular day he spent with nearly two dozen children who shared stories of personal tragedy after their parents had been killed in the line of duty.

“I’ll never forget that, just hearing them talk about their moms and their dads. It was pretty hard,” Lyons said. “They were stronger than I was.”

More than anything, Lyons said he learned from the shared experiences with others in the program and strives to use all his newly-acquired knowledge on the national level to not only network with other agencies, but to also help better reinforce policing in Petaluma.

“When we face struggles here, we can figure it out and we can get through it,” Lyons said. “At the end we’ll come out to be a better police department.”

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.