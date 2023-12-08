Petaluma police locate missing at-risk woman

A missing Petaluma woman was located Wednesday morning after disappearing the night before, police said.

Authorities had issued an alert early Wednesday morning for 33-year old Benedetta Pelosi, who was considered an at-risk missing person after she left for a routine walk Tuesday evening and did not return, police said in a news release.

But by 11 a.m. Wednesday morning she had returned home. Police thanked a neighbor for contacting them.

If someone goes missing, residents are asked to contact police at 707-778-4372 to initiate a missing persons report, said Petaluma Police Lt. Matthew Parnow.

If the missing person is considered at risk, perhaps for a medical reason, “We would encourage people to call us sooner rather than later so we can start using our resources to safely bring the missing person home,” Parnow said.

“Contrary to what many people believe, we do not require a person to wait a specific period of time before making a report.”