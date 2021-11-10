Petaluma police looking for car involved in pedestrian collision

Petaluma police are looking for a driver who fled after striking and injuring a pedestrian in the middle of an intersection early Friday.

The collision happened about 1:20 a.m. near Liberty and Washington streets and involved a car that may have been a Nissan Altima, police said.

On Tuesday, officials released a surveillance photo showing the suspect vehicle in the background. They noted the car in the foreground is unrelated to the crash.

Police say the pedestrian was walking east in a crosswalk when the westbound driver turned south from Liberty onto Washington.

The driver, described as a woman between the ages of 40 and 45, stopped and spoke to the pedestrian for about a minute before leaving, police said.

She was last seen heading south on Liberty.

Police, who did not elaborate on the nature of the pedestrian’s injuries, or whether they required treatment, have asked anyone with information to call 707-781-1275.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi