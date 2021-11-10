Subscribe

Petaluma police looking for car involved in pedestrian collision

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 9, 2021, 4:15PM
Updated 27 minutes ago

Petaluma police are looking for a driver who fled after striking and injuring a pedestrian in the middle of an intersection early Friday.

The collision happened about 1:20 a.m. near Liberty and Washington streets and involved a car that may have been a Nissan Altima, police said.

On Tuesday, officials released a surveillance photo showing the suspect vehicle in the background. They noted the car in the foreground is unrelated to the crash.

Police say the pedestrian was walking east in a crosswalk when the westbound driver turned south from Liberty onto Washington.

The driver, described as a woman between the ages of 40 and 45, stopped and spoke to the pedestrian for about a minute before leaving, police said.

She was last seen heading south on Liberty.

Police, who did not elaborate on the nature of the pedestrian’s injuries, or whether they required treatment, have asked anyone with information to call 707-781-1275.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette