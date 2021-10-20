Petaluma Police looking for man who approached student in ‘suspicious’ incident

Petaluma Police are investigating after a man approached a 13-year-old student in what is described as a “suspicious” incident Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Nixle alert posted Wednesday, the Petaluma Police Department received a report at 8:23 p.m. Oct. 19 from a Valley Vista Elementary student, who was walking home along N. Webster Street toward Bodega Ave. when a man drove up to the student and told her repeatedly to “come here.”

When the girl told the suspect that her mother was parked nearby, the man made a U-turn and drove in the opposite direction.

The suspect was described as a bald, older white male with a gray and white goatee, driving a small white vehicle with significant dents and scratches.

Petaluma City Schools administrators were notified of the incident, and are working in partnership with police on the investigation, according to the Nixle alert.

Police are currently reviewing video surveillance in the area to identify any possible leads.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Officer Brandon Haug at 707-781-1220 or bhaug@cityofpetaluma.org.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.