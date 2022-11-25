Police made nine DUI arrests in downtown Petaluma Wednesday, the night before Thanksgiving, which is traditionally busy for law enforcement due to crowded bars and heavy alcohol consumption.

It was the largest single amount of DUI arrests so far this year, the Petaluma Police Department said in a news release.

According to the department, lines into bars downtown were some of the longest seen in several years, some stretching almost the entire 100 block of Kentucky Street.

Officers on patrol looking for impaired drivers made 86 traffic stops between 4 p.m. and 4 a.m. resulting in nine DUI arrests and 20 other violations.

Officers also reportedly broke up several fights and responded to other alcohol-related calls.

Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 to $20,000 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license, according to the department.

