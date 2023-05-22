Petaluma police make arrest in Steamer Landing attack with baseball bat

Petaluma police said a man attacked another man with a baseball bat last week in Steamer Landing, then fled the scene before being arrested several hours later.

The incident occurred just before noon on Wednesday, May 17, when a man sitting on a park bench was reportedly approached by another man who began striking him repeatedly with a baseball bat, causing minor injuries. He then fled the area before police arrived.

Officers investigating the incident determined the alleged attacker was Jason Weiland, described by police as a 41-year-old transient. A motive was not determined.

For the next several hours, officers were unsuccessful in locating Weiland. But then, police said, “At approximately 11:18 p.m., Community Impact Response Team officers were conducting patrols in the area of Steamer Landing, looking for Weiland and contacting encampments that community members had been reporting as a nuisance.” During the search, “Officers searched an area Weiland had been known to stay at and located him with another female transient.”

Weiland was arrested without incident and booked into Sonoma County jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.