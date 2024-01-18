A Santa Rosa man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Wednesday evening after his vehicle collided with another on Lakeville Highway, leaving one person injured.

Petaluma police received the call a little before 9:30 p.m. about a crash at Frates Road and Lakeville Highway, and officers arrived to find two vehicles in the middle of the intersection. An alert was issued soon after advising drivers to avoid the area until the roadway could be reopened, said Petaluma police Lt. Matthew Parnow.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.petaluma360.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.59391727835694&lat=38.23474579047834&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Officers conducted a DUI investigation after they noticed that one of the drivers, Bellevue resident Phillip Chaney, 63, displayed “objective signs” of alcohol intoxication. He and a passenger were traveling southbound on Frates Road onto Lakeville Highway when the crash occurred, Parnow said.

Meanwhile, Petaluma Fire Department personnel took “an injured party” to a medical center, police said. The person was not identified and their condition was not immediately known.

Officers subsequently placed Chaney under arrest and, after receiving medical clearance, he was transported to Sonoma County jail on suspicion of two felony counts of DUI causing injury.