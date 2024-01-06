A 46-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Petaluma after attempting to stab another person during an argument, police said.

Petaluma Police officers were dispatched the 900 block of Hopper Street shortly after 5:20 p.m. after receiving a call from a resident who had been in a verbal altercation with another man, according to the department.

The caller told police the man allegedly pulled a knife out and pointed it toward him.

Police found both men when they arrived and learned that Roberto Vasquez had started an argument with the caller, pulled out a knife and attempted to stab him. The victim used his bicycle to maintain distance from Vasquez until police arrived, the department said.

Police located the knife while searching Vasquez and later arrested him for assault with a deadly weapon. Vasquez was booked into Sonoma County Jail where he remained as of Saturday morning.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional information to contact Officer Johnson at sjohnson@cityofpetaluma.org or call 707-778-4372.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @paulinapineda22.