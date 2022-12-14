Petaluma Police are looking for the public’s help to find a missing woman who is considered “at risk” due to her advanced dementia. The woman, who was only identified as Virginia, left her house in the 1400 block of Mountain View Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and never returned.

She was last seen on security camera at 5 p.m. on Dec. 13 on Petaluma Boulevard South near South City Market. She also asked a passerby how to get to Suisun City.

She left her house wearing a short-sleeved red blouse with no jacket, and last night’s cold temperatures are cause for her concern, police said. Police Lieutenant Tim Lyons said she did not have a cellphone, and it’s believed she had no money on her.

The woman is described as Filipino, in her late 60s, and is 5-feet tall and weighs 90 pounds. In addition to the red top, she was last seen wearing black pants and orange slip-on shoes.

Any information should be called in to the Petaluma Police at 707-778-4372.