Petaluma police net 10 DUI arrests over St. Patrick’s Day weekend

Petaluma patrol officers had a busy night on March 15, arresting 17 drivers for DUI and other offenses in a Friday night checkpoint ahead of the St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

The checkpoint, held on Petaluma Boulevard North at Gossage Avenue between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m., stopped 1,368 vehicles altogether, screening 900 of them and resulting in the arrest of two people for driving under the influence of alcohol, one for driving under the influence of drugs, one for an outstanding warrant, and 13 for driving without a license.

Two other DUI arrests were made on the eve of St. Patrick’s Day, which fell on Sunday, and more DUI arrests were made over the weekend as well.

In total, “Over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday weekend, 10 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence in Petaluma,” police said.

They added that “Most drivers screened during the checkpoint were cooperative and appreciative of Petaluma Police Department’s efforts in trying to deter drunk driving.”

Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.