Petaluma police net 11 DUIs over long holiday weekend

A recent announcement by Petaluma police of six DUI arrests on Thanksgiving Eve has been revised upward, with another five arrests for driving while intoxicated made on Thanksgiving Day and through the holiday weekend.

The grand total of 11 DUI arrests was announced Sunday on the Petaluma Police Department’s Facebook page.

“On Wednesday, Nov. 22, we deployed six officers to conduct DUI Saturation Patrol ... due to the traditional large bar crowds on the night before Thanksgiving,” the department said.

While Wednesday night’s 72 traffic stops resulted in six arrests, police were only getting started. Another DUI arrest was made Thursday, two more Friday, and two more Saturday.

Of the 11 drivers arrested, four were said to be from Petaluma. Other drivers were from Santa Rosa, Novato, Graton, San Rafael and Oakland, and two had no city listed. Ages of the drivers ranged from 18 to 54, with most in their 20s or early 30s.

“We are committed to increasing traffic safety and will continue to locate and identify impaired drivers,” police said.

“If you witness a suspected DUI driver, we encourage you to call 911.”