Petaluma police offer reward in Casa Grande fake bomb threat case

The Petaluma Police Department last week announced a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of anyone involved in the bomb threat at Casa Grande High School.

The announcement of the reward, funded by the Sonoma County Alliance, comes as police continue to investigate a Sept. 29 anonymous threat warning of a bomb at the Casa Grande cafeteria. The threat, which police determined was not credible, prompted a heavy police presence at the school Sept. 30, including at least one bomb-sniffing dog.

“Detectives have been following up on several leads and using all available investigative techniques at their disposal to identify the person or persons responsible for this threat,” according to a release from the Petaluma Police Department.

Deputy Chief Brian Miller said police have obtained multiple warrants related to the case as the investigation continues.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Det. Jake Gutierrez at 707-778-4532 or email him at jgutierrez@cityofpetaluma.org.