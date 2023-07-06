Petaluma police plan DUI checkpoint for Friday

In an ongoing effort to increase traffic safety and reduce the number of intoxicated drivers on the road, Petaluma police have announced a DUI checkpoint for Friday, July 7.

The checkpoint will take place between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m., police said. The exact location was not disclosed.

“Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment with officers checking drivers for proper licensing delaying motorists only momentarily,” Petaluma police Sgt. Walter Spiller said in a news release.

“When possible, specially trained officers will be available to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving, which now accounts for a growing number of impaired driving crashes.”

Drivers with a first-time DUI offense face an average of $13,500 to $20,000 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Police said locations for DUI checkpoints are chosen based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests, as well as traffic safety considerations.

The Petaluma Police Department encourages Petalumans and visitors to designate a sober driver, use ride share or call a taxi to avoid drinking and driving.

Funding for the DUI Saturation Patrol was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.