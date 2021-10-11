Petaluma police receive $50K grant, promise greater traffic enforcement

DUI patrols, crackdowns on distracted driving and bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement are among a list of key efforts Petaluma police plan to roll out in the coming year thanks to a federally funded traffic safety grant.

The $50,000 grant, provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, lasts through next September.

And officials are touting its ability to impact resident safety.

“Impairment, speeding and other dangerous driving behaviors jeopardize the safety of other people on the road,” Traffic Sgt. Walt Spiller said in a Petaluma Police Department news release. “This funding allows us to provide necessary traffic enforcement measures with the goal of reducing serious injury and fatal crashes on our roads.”

Petaluma police will roll out a local traffic service program as part of the grant funding, an effort that, along with DUI and distracted driving, will focus on top violations that that cause crashes: speeding, failure to yield, stop sign or red light running and improper turning or lane changes, according to the release.

The funding will also help pay for community education, collaboration with other agencies and officer training and officer recertification in a variety of areas.

“When it comes to public safety, traffic crashes kill and injure more community members than all crimes combined,” Police Chief Ken Savano said in the release. “This grant funding will help our department improve public safety throughout the community."