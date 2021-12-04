Subscribe

Petaluma police recover stolen Porsches, raid suspected chop shops

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 3, 2021, 7:58PM
Petaluma police recovered several stolen cars, including three classic Porsche sedans, and discovered chop shops this week as part of an investigation that began in 2019.

The three sedans were discovered in Santa Rosa, Novato and San Francisco, the Petaluma Police Department announced Friday night.

Novato resident Wayne Krieger, 71, is suspected of stealing the three cars, and he was arrested Nov. 27 when he arrived in San Francisco on a cruise ship, police said.

Investigators searched property in Santa Rosa and Novato later that day and on Tuesday. The exact locations weren’t released.

Both locations appeared to be chop shops, and police found two Porsches plus evidence of other stolen vehicles, parts, fake registration paperwork and materials to counterfeit vehicle identification numbers.

The third Porsche was discovered at an unspecified location in San Francisco on Thursday along with more car parts and possibly stolen vehicles.

A total of eight classic Porsche sedans were recovered.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.

