Petaluma police return to missing person’s case after new developments

Petaluma police have obtained new DNA evidence that they hope will provide a breakthrough in a 25-year-old missing person’s case.

Detective Corie Joerger with the Petaluma Police Department could not provide further detail about what the new evidence was, or about a possible suspect, in the disappearance of Janie June Coe in 1997. But, she said in a phone interview Thursday, new DNA was discovered in some of the evidence that had been collected during the initial investigation, leading to new witness contacts and investigative leads.

Coe was last seen at 3 p.m. on April 29, 1997, in Petaluma after returning home from a job interview. At 6:17 p.m. that same day, Janie’s ATM card was used at a local West America Bank by an unknown female driving a 1978-1982 Ford Mustang. Less than a week later, Janie’s van was found empty next to a vacant field in Napa.

Coe would have been 63 years old this year. In the emailed release, police included an age-progressed image of what they believe Coe would look like today.

The Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for more information on the case.

