Petaluma police say man killed his girlfriend, then committed suicide by crashing his motorcycle into car

Police suspect the Petaluma woman found dead in her home last week was killed by her boyfriend, who authorities think purposely crashed head-on with another driver on Highway 101 soon after the woman’s slaying.

They were identified Monday as Lauren Brittney McCrum, 28, and Joseph Dane Beaver, 34, Petaluma Police Department said in a statement.

A relative who could not reach McCrum called police officers to check her Sixth Street home in downtown Petaluma at about 2 a.m. Friday, Petaluma Police Lt. Ed Crosby said.

McCrum was found dead inside the home, where she lived with Beaver, with several injuries from a baseball bat and knife wounds to her head and neck, police said.

Officers determined Beaver had inflicted the fatal wounds and then drove his Harley Davidson motorcycle north on the southbound lanes of Highway 101. He crashed into an incoming Honda Fit at about 1:19 a.m. and died.

The CHP ruled Beaver’s death a suicide. Police are still reviewing the couple’s social media accounts and personal electronic devices to establish a motive for McCrum’s killing, Crosby said.

The driver of the Honda Fit had multiple broken bones but was expected to recover from the crash, Crosby said.

Staff Writer Ethan Varian contributed to this report.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.