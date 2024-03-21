A second theft at Friedman’s Home Improvement in Petaluma in as many days again has police asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

Petaluma police say a man and a woman are connected to the theft of about $1,100 in copper wiring from Friedman’s at about 5:50 p.m. on Thursday, March 14.

Police believe that "An unidentified white male adult and an unidentified white female adult entered the store, selected four large spools of copper wire, and exited the store without paying for the merchandise,“ according to a news alert.

The couple then left the area in a maroon sedan, police said.

This happened the day after two men stole $1,500 in merchandise from the same Petaluma Friedman’s, then fled in a red hatchback-style car.

“At this time, we have no reason to believe the theft from the 13th and one from the 14th are connected,” wrote Lt. Matthew Parnow of Petaluma Police Department in an email.

After Petaluma police asked for the public’s help to identify the two men, “the public responded by providing what they believed to be the identities of the suspects,“ Parnow wrote.

The investigating officer is evaluating those leads, he said.

Anyone who may be able to help identify the suspects in either theft is asked to contact Officer Cody Giles at 707-781-1250 or at cgiles@cityofpetaluma.org.

