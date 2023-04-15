Petaluma police have located a 49-year-old missing man who was last seen leaving the Mary Isaak Center Friday night.

Officials said Bryan Wood of Petaluma left the center, an emergency shelter located at 900 Hopper Street, about 10:30 p.m. but did not tell those at the center where he was going. Police said Saturday morning they had checked out all “his local hangouts” but have been unable to find him.

It’s not clear where Wood was ultimately located.

Wood, described as a Hawaiian man, 6-foot, 2-inches tall, and 160 pounds, had a cell phone but it was turned off, police said.

In a press statement, police thanked local residents who assisted in locating Wood.

This story has been updated.

