Petaluma police see higher levels of intoxication during DUI arrests

As bars and clubs return to normal after the pandemic, police report that the numbers of DUI arrests and crashes in Petaluma continue to climb back to pre-COVID levels.

But one trend police didn’t expect is the extreme level of intoxication they are seeing in some drivers.

When it comes to the blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of drivers arrested for DUI, “I’m not used to seeing these high numbers in volume we’ve been seeing,” said Petaluma police Sgt. Walt Spiller.

Spiller, a former DUI patrol officer himself who is now Petaluma’s traffic sergeant, said he can remember when “I’d get someone who was over (.20% BAC), I don’t know, maybe one in 10 times.” Now, he said, cases like that “seem to be more frequent.” In California, the legal limit to drive is .08%.

Verified numbers on drivers’ BAC levels, which require toxicology reports, are difficult to obtain. More accessible are the numbers on DUI arrests and crashes, which have risen steadily as people resume old habits.

According to current Petaluma police data, the total number of DUI arrests per year plunged from an average of roughly 260 before the pandemic to 95 in 2020 and 130 in 2021. This year, as of mid-October, that number is back up to a more “normal” 241.

The result has been more visible drunken driving incidents, such as the Oct. 15 incident in which a Petaluma man drove into a house on Schuman Lane at 9 a.m.

DUI-related crashes are also back up to pre-pandemic levels, with police reporting 59 since Jan. 1, resulting in 13 injuries so far this year. Although no DUI-related deaths have been officially reported for 2022, a deadly solo crash in June is suspected to have been caused by driving under the influence. That incident remains under investigation.

To keep DUI numbers down, Petaluma police recently received a $200,000 grant from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which Spiller said will provide “extra operations on top of what we already do” that are “geared toward DUI enforcement.”

Those operations can include checkpoints, saturation patrols – increased patrols looking specifically for intoxicated drivers – and “DUI school,” a weeklong training course for officers to learn how to better detect and apprehend drunken drivers.

“Historically we’ve had pretty big success with our traffic safety grants,” Spiller said.

Spiller said he couldn’t explain the recent increase in intoxication levels, but a raft of studies and surveys suggests people started binge-drinking more when the COVID pandemic began.

More generally, increased levels of anxiety, stress and mental illness appear to be a post-pandemic feature. In Petaluma, for example, local school officials say the number of threat and suicide assessments in Petaluma City Schools has nearly doubled over the last two years, and that students are reporting higher levels of stress, depression and anxiety.

Add to this the fact that, as Spiller noted, “Petaluma is just one of those places where we have a high concentration of alcohol establishments. People like to come here and have a good time.” In addition, he said, they can go from bar to bar easily, loading up on alcohol before getting back behind the wheel.

“Drunk driving is one of those crimes that’s 100% avoidable,” he said. “It’s preventable. There’s no need if you have a plan.” Even for those who didn’t plan, and find themselves drunk with no designated driver, Spiller wondered why they don’t just take an Uber, Lyft or other taxi.

As someone who was hit and almost killed by a drunken driver while on duty, Spiller takes it seriously.

“It’s one of those crimes, that even the best of people can make mistakes,” he said. But even so, “For those that don’t heed the warning, we’ll be out there looking for you.”

