Petaluma police seek burglary suspect who smashed window while teen was home

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 4, 2021, 9:25AM
Petaluma police are looking for a man suspected of trying to break into an east Petaluma house while a teenager who lived there was home alone.

The incident happened at about 3:45 p.m. on McNeil Avenue on Thursday, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

The man knocked on the door but nobody answered. He then smashed a bedroom window with a brick, according to a news release.

The teenager inside the house screamed after the window broke and the man ran away, police said.

Footage from a home surveillance camera shows the man walking in the area before he approached the house, police said.

The Petaluma Police Department posted the footage on its Facebook page and asked anyone with information about the incident to call the department at 707-778-4372 and reference case 21-3902.

