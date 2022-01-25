Petaluma police seek CVS robbery suspect

Police are seeking a man suspected of robbing a CVS in Petaluma on Monday night, grabbing grabbing cash and medication before running out.

Around 8 p.m., an employee of the CVS on North McDowell Boulevard called 911 and told Petaluma Police Department officers that the store had just been robbed, according to the department in a Nixle alert.

Workers old police that as the man was approaching the pharmacy door he was told he was not allowed in the area, which was for employees only. The man then grabbed an employee and pushed them out of the way, forcing himself in, authorities said.

He then ordered two workers to open a cash register and to get down behind the counter while he stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

After that, they said the man ordered employees to open a safe, taking multiple bottles of medication from both the safe and pharmacy shelves.

The man then demanded a second safe be opened, but as an employee attempted to open it, a third employee approached the pharmacy and the man quickly left, according to authorities.

Police are searching for the man who they say is in his 20s, wore a black beanie, a black hoodie and light-colored jeans, as shown in surveillance camera footage.

Less than a week ago, two men robbed a CVS in Santa Rosa. In that incident, the pair took cash and pills from the store before fleeing on foot, authorities said.

“We are aware of a similar incident that occurred on 1/21/22 in Santa Rosa,” the department said. “We are working with (the Santa Rosa Police Department) to determine if the incidents are connected.”

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund for information leading to the arrest of either suspect in he Santa Rosa CVS robbery.

Police encouraged anyone with information related to the robbery to contact the Petaluma Police Department at 707-778-4372 or email ppdtips@cityofpetaluma.org.

