Petaluma police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men connected to the theft of nearly $1,500 in merchandise at Friedman’s Home Improvement in Petaluma on Thursday evening.

Police were called to the east side Petaluma store at about 6:50 p.m. to investigate a theft that had occurred minutes prior, with two male suspects fleeing in a red “hatchback-style” car.

The two suspects entered the store, selected multiple items and exited with the unpaid merchandise before fleeing the area., according to police

Petaluma police ask anyone with information on the suspects’ identities to contact Officer Cody Giles at 707-781-1250 or cgiles@cityofpetaluma.org.

