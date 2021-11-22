Petaluma Police seek help identifying man wanted in assault of 2 officers

Petaluma Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say stole a car and assaulted two police officers on Sunday.

Around 12:41 p.m., authorities received a 911 call from a business reporting that a customer’s car had been stolen near the 300 block of Lakeville Street.

Nearby police officers, using a witness’s description of the car, spotted a man who appeared to be throwing items into the car’s trunk on Hopper Street in Petaluma.

Responding officers attempted to detain the man, but he fought with them causing one of them to fall to the ground, according to a news release issued Sunday evening. She suffered minor injuries, officials added.

The man broke free of the officers, got into the stolen car and tried to drive off. Assisting police officers, who were occupying marked police vehicles had boxed the car in in order to prevent the man from driving away.

In response, the man “intentionally rammed” the occupied police vehicles, according to the release. He was able to get the car free and sped south along Hopper Street.

Neither of the officers in the police cars were injured and the cars sustained moderate damage, officials said.

The man headed toward the riverfront with police giving chase. Authorities said they lost site of him near a construction site and later found the stolen car crashed into a chain link fence and was no longer driveable.

Witnesses told police where the man was last seen and responding officers set up a perimeter and asked for help searching for a man who assaulted two officers with a stolen car.

Some time later, police received a call from a person who reported his bike had been stolen and he chased the person but lost site of him. The victim’s description matched that of the man wanted for assaulting Petaluma police officers, officials said.

Authorities continued to look for the man with the help of a Petaluma Police K9 officers, a Sonoma County Sheriff’s K9 deputy and a helicopter from the CHP Air unit, which responded to help search from the sky.

Police obtained a photo of the man from an officer’s body camera.

An investigation is ongoing and civilians are advised not to approach the man if they see him. Instead they should call police immediately.

Contact the Petaluma Police Department at 707-778-4326 or email ppdtips@cityofpetaluma.org

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.