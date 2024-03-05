Petaluma police seek help in solving felony vandalism case

Petaluma police are asking for the public’s help in solving a two-month-old vandalism case in which a masked man shattered every window at a medical office building and spray-painted a black line around its exterior.

The incident occurred between 5:45 and 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3 of this year, when an unidentified man committed the acts of felony vandalism at the building located at 165 Lynch Creek Way.

Damages to the building were estimated at between $10,000 and $15,000.

Following the incident, “Officers obtained surveillance video of the suspect which appeared to be a white male adult wearing a hooded sweatshirt, mask, gloves, and carrying a backpack,” police said in a Saturday news alert. Images from that footage have been released to the public in the hopes that it leads to an arrest.

The building is home to Dermatology Associates of the Bay Area and located between the Deer Creek Village and Plaza North shopping areas on N. McDowell Boulevard. Lynch Creek Trail runs behind the building, and Lynch Creek Way is a short street on its other side connecting to McDowell.

This isn’t the first time that building was vandalized in that way, according to police.

“The same victim’s business was previously targeted two times in August of 2023 by the same suspect,” police said. “The suspect threw rocks at the windows shattering them and spray painted the exterior. Both prior cases were investigated, however a suspect could not be identified.”

Anyone with possible information on the suspect or the vandalism incidents is asked to contact Officer Steven Hutchison at 707-781-1215. Petaluma police also have an anonymous online reporting tool at nixle.us/tip/petaluma-police-department.