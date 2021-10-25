Petaluma police seek public’s help after Saturday night gunshot

Petaluma police are investigating after someone discharged a firearm late Saturday, sending a bullet into the home of an older Petaluma resident.

Nobody was injured in the incident, which occurred at 10:57 p.m. Saturday and could result in up to seven years in prison for the perpetrator if the discharge is found to have been purposeful.

The bullet, which could have been fired from an area near the Petaluma Golf Center on Stony Point Road, was found lodged in an interior wall of the man’s home in the 300 block of Stony Point Road, police said.

Lt. Tim Lyons said officers recovered the round, but have not been able to determine what caliber of weapon the ammunition is from.

“This appears to be random,” Lyons said. “The victim, an elderly male, said there was no reason why an unknown subject may have shot into his house.”

Lyons said the trajectory of the round appears to put the origin of the shot near the driving range on stony Point Road. But officers weren’t able to locate any evidence near the range, and there have been no other reports of a firearm being shot in the area, Lyons said.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, this does not appear to be a targeted shooting, and it was determined there was no additional danger to the public or surrounding area,” according to a Nixle alert from the Petaluma Police Department.

Petaluma police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or heard a gunshot late Saturday night to contact Officer Brandon Hansen and bhansen@cityofpetaluma.org or 707-781-1202.