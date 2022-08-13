Petaluma police seek public’s help after woman says man entered home and touched her as she slept

The Petaluma Police Department is searching for a man who on Friday morning reportedly gained entrance to a home in the 700 block of B Street and touched the leg of a sleeping woman.

Police said the suspect fled after the woman woke up and screamed, according to a news release. The woman then called police at about 3:32 a.m.

Another woman in the home told police she didn’t see the man, and it’s not known how he entered the residence, according to police.

No items were taken from the house, police said, but they suggested it could have been an attempted burglary.

The suspect is described as having broad shoulders and wearing a black baseball cap with a black shirt and pants.

Detectives are seeking witnesses and asking anyone in the vicinity who might have video surveillance systems to review the footage for anyone suspicious.

Residents are encouraged to make sure all windows and doors are property secured at night. Police said officers will be conducting extra patrols in the area.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident are asked to contact Petaluma police detective Jake Gutierrez at 707-778-4532 or jgutierrez@cityofpetaluma.org.

