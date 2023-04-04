Petaluma police seek suspects in hit-and-run caught on camera

Petaluma police are asking for the public’s help in finding those involved in a hit-and-run collision Sunday that was captured by a surveillance camera.

Police said a parked car in the 600 block of N. Petaluma Boulevard was struck at around 10:44 a.m. Sunday, April 2 by the suspect vehicle, described as a compact silver four-door sedan. Police said there likely will be damage to the front passenger side of the sedan.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.petaluma360.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.6427816&lat=38.24085539999999&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The sedan was occupied by a female driver and male passenger, and surveillance footage shows they got out to inspect the damage to their car before driving away. The man appears to be wearing an orange shirt and baseball hat, and the woman may be wearing a black hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Petaluma police Officer Garret Sholin at 707-776-3721.

Emma Molloy is an intern for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.