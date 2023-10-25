A manhunt for the suspect in the stabbing of an acquaintance in a Petaluma parking lot ended after he turned himself in hours later, police said Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched to the Round Walk Village apartment complex in the 700 block of N. McDowell Boulevard a little before 8:30 p.m. Monday following reports of a domestic disturbance there, according to a news alert. When they arrived, they found an adult male with multiple stab wounds to his face and other parts of his body, police said.

Petaluma Fire Department medics treated the man at the scene before he was transported to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police said the suspect, later identified as Juan Martinez-Montano, 37, of Rohnert Park, had arrived at the apartment complex in his car Monday evening with his two young children inside the vehicle. He and the man who was stabbed, who knew each other, then got into an altercation in the complex’s parking lot over a prior disagreement, said Petaluma police Sgt. Jake Gutierrez.

The nature of the dispute was not known, and drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been a factor, Gutierrez said.

Police believe Martinez-Montano then stabbed the man multiple times in full view of his two young children before fleeing the scene on foot, Gutierrez said.

“A family member was already caring for the children when (police) arrived on scene,” Gutierrez said, adding that the children were released to the care of that family member.

Because the suspect fled on foot, police cordoned off the area and conducted an extensive search involving multiple personnel, a Sonoma County Sheriff’s helicopter and the Cotati Police Department’s tracking bloodhound, Dolly, according to police.

The manhunt continued for several hours, but was unsuccessful until Martinez-Montano turned himself in to the Petaluma Police Department at 12:25 a.m. Tuesday, police said. Martinez-Montano admitted to the assault and helped authorities uncover the knife that he used, they said.

He was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment and booked at Sonoma County jail.

