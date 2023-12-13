Petaluma police to hold DUI checkpoint Friday

Petaluma police will hold a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint Friday at an undisclosed location, according to a news release.

The department’s Traffic Unit will hold the checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. within city limits to encourage drivers to think twice before they drink and drive.

Police said the undisclosed site of the checkpoint will be chosen based on collision and DUI statistics in order to maximize effectiveness against drunk and drugged driving.

Officers say they will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, and make sure that drivers have licenses. The checkpoint will likely cause momentary delays, the release said.

Petaluma police encourage people to either designate a sober driver, use a ride share or call a taxi to prevent driving under the influence.