Petaluma police: Unconscious man wakes up, attacks people helping him

Police say a man found unresponsive in an east Petaluma neighborhood Wednesday awoke suddenly and began attacking the people trying to help him, injuring three.

The incident occurred a little after 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20 near the corner of Ely Boulevard South and Sugarloaf Court, where bystanders found a man lying on the sidewalk, apparently unconscious, and reported it to 911 while coming to his aid.

Both police and firefighters answered the call, however on arrival they found a different situation: The suspect – later identified as 30-year-old Christian Baker of Santa Rosa – had woken up, armed himself with a knife, and “began chasing the innocent people around,” according to a Petaluma Police Department news release.

“A struggle ensued and Baker pushed one of the bystanders to the ground knocking him unconscious,” police said. “Baker began advancing toward the victim who was lying on the ground. Other bystanders came to the aid of the victim and helped stop Baker, who appeared intent on stabbing the unconscious victim who had been pushed to the ground. Two of the bystanders who intervened received small lacerations to their hands.”

Police and the bystanders were able to subdue the suspect, and Baker – who police said “showed signs and symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol” – was taken into custody. Police said Baker had a “significant criminal history,” including being on parole for burglary, and was taken to Sonoma County jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, obstructing/resisting a police officer, and parole violation.

All three victims were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

“We want to thank all the those who stopped and rendered aid,” police said. “It is unfortunate their good deeds were met with such a violent act.”