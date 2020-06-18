Petaluma police warn of catalytic converter thefts

Petaluma police are warning the public about a rash of thefts targeting catalytic converters, part of a vehicle’s exhaust system.

At least 20 cases of thefts of the devices have been reported this year, according to the police. Thieves are targeting Toyota Prius and other Toyota vehicles primarily, however, other types of vehicles have been victimized, police said.

The catalytic converter resembles to a small muffler and contains valuable precious metals. A replacement part is expensive, police warn.

Catalytic Converters are usually removed with a saw, and thieves usually access them from underneath a vehicle. Police recommend parking in well-lit or motion detector lit areas. Several commenters on social media have reported catalytic converter thefts from the Keller Street parking garage.

Police recommend calling 911 if you believe a theft of a catalytic converter is in progress. To report suspicious activity, contact the dispatch center at 778-4372.