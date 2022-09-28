Petaluma police warn of valuables being stolen from shopping carts

The Petaluma Police Department is asking the public to remain vigilant when it comes to purse and wallet snatchers, especially if such items are left in shopping carts.

“Please remember to be aware of your surroundings and never leave valuables such as purses or wallets unattended in shopping carts,” the department stated in a community advisory posted to social media earlier this week. “Be observant of individuals who try and distract you so they may create an opportunity to steal your items.”

The advisory did not state whether police were seeing a rash of purse and wallet thefts from shopping carts.

Any suspicious activity that is in progress may be reported by calling 911, police said. Non-emergency information may be relayed to the department’s main line at 707-778-4372. In addition, anonymous tips may be submitted to the department’s online platform at cityofpetaluma.org/submit-crime-tip/.

