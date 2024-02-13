Petaluma police say an attempt to steal an elderly man’s vehicle last week went awry when the would-be thief couldn‘t start the car and was subsequently arrested.

The incident occurred Monday, Feb. 5, when police received a call from a witness stating that a woman had attempted to steal someone else’s car parked near O’Reilly Auto Parts at 361 E. Washington St.

While officers were still responding to the call, "the witness observed the suspect and victim in a physical altercation, then the suspect run away,“ police said.

She didn’t run far, however, and officers located her near the entrance of the nearby CVS, arresting 41-year-old Krystle Hogan of Clearlake.

According to police, the officers learned that the victim, a 74-year-old man from Sebastopol, was approached by the woman and asked if he would give her a ride. He refused, and in response, “Hogan pushed him away from his vehicle and struck him multiple times in the chest,” police said.

The woman then allegedly got into the man’s vehicle but could not start it. When confronted by the man, she then "brandished a screwdriver in a threatening manner,“ police said. The man then tried to call 911, but she grabbed his cell phone and ran away, according to police. No one was hurt.

Hogan was booked into Sonoma County jail on a number of suspected offenses: robbery, attempted vehicle theft, brandishing a deadly weapon, preventing a 911 call, elder abuse, and resisting arrest.