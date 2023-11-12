Petaluma potter’s cow-inspired mugs go viral on TikTok

Ash Arendell has always been obsessed with mugs — any kind she could get her hands on.

To save money, she thought, “maybe I should just take a class and make my own stuff.”

So, in 2017, Arendell started taking pottery classes at the Rohnert Park Community Center. She would find making pottery is an expensive hobby.

Today, Arendell runs a successful business, Painted and Plain, selling pottery through her online store and a few in-person markets. She leverages social media apps like TikTok and Instagram to promote her business and share her life with followers and potential customers.

Once she started using TikTok to promote her business, she started selling out the inventories on her website.

Her videos promote her pottery pieces or show off some cool new thing she found at a thrift store — likely bearing a cow print pattern. Like so many others, she turned to TikTok in 2020 during the pandemic.

Arendell, 30, was furloughed from her job working for a travel art design company, catstudio, in customer service.

She was already making pottery as a fun side hustle and selling them at markets. But when she needed to close the financial gaps created by missed hours, her friend encouraged her to try selling on TikTok.

She was nervous at first. She had witnessed cyberbulling in its most nascent forms.

“A lot of like millennials are so conditioned to be like, I don't want to put myself out there,” Arendell said.

She swallowed her fear and made a video, then another and another.

When her fifth video went viral, reaching 1 million views in 24 hours, she realized social media may be a worthwhile part of her marketing strategy.

Arendell is now part of the social commerce revolution that is becoming ever more influential in national purchasing trends.

At the time of this writing Arendell, whose handle is @paintedandplain, had 167,400 followers on TikTok and her collective videos had 3.9 million likes. She also has 12,500 followers on Instagram.

Those are big numbers. But, for Arendell, it’s more about connections and the joy she feels when she knows her art has made people feel joy.

“A lot of the inspiration obviously comes from my favorite animal, cows,” or “cowies,” as she calls them. Arendell said she just wants to make things that make people smile.

Cows make her smile, especially when she learned the animals have best friends and their heart rate slows when they’re around.

Her artistic style is decidedly colorful and replete with bovine spots. Arendell favors the Holstein pattern with unique spots. Like her handmade and painted mugs, no two are identical.

Arendell was born and raised in Petaluma, where she still lives today. She said she fell in love with bovines because she would often see them out the window while driving around with her family as a youngster.

She’s always been an artist, working with different media to help express her creativity. Her inspiration is guided by nostalgia for the 1990s. Her current expression of that is a “jazz cup,” which mimics the purple and teal scribble pattern seen on disposable cups of that era.

“It was one of those things that I like, thought about at three o'clock in the morning when I woke up in the middle of the night,” she said. “It was like, Oh my God, I need to make a Jazz cup!”

If the millennial generation had a color scheme, the Jazz cup pattern would be it.

But inspiration can be mercurial. When Arendell hits the doldrums, she said she draws until she can no longer.

“I noticed that when I don't have ideas, it's because I'm not drawing,” she said.

The contours of lines, faces or whatever else, help her brilliance flow.

Even throwing clay on the wheel can be meditative. But she avoids looking at pottery accounts on social media because she doesn’t want to unintentionally absorb other people’s ideas, she said.

Drawing, meditating and being easy on herself is often the best recipe to help her tap into peak creative bliss, she said.

Recently, she’s been throwing clay at the community studio where she got her start in Rohnert Park. But it hinders her ability to make videos as doing so in front of others can be awkward.

At the moment, Arendell is still looking for a studio where she can throw, fire and paint her creations while being her unbounded self. After all, authenticity is part of the draw when it comes to consumers and social commerce and marketing.

“We're very conditioned and trained to kind of be like these, like brand robots (when it comes to creative businesses),” she said. “And I feel like people just really don't want to, like, interact with that at all.”

The secret, she said, is to just be yourself and have fun with it.

Kathryn Styer Martínez is a reporting intern for the Press Democrat. She can be reached at kathryn.styermartinez@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5337.