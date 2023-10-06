A 30-minute video depicting a 2018 protest by animal welfare activists outside a Petaluma poultry farm contained a number of false allegations and untruths, a co-owner of the property testified Friday.

The video was played for jurors in the trial of activist Wayne Hsiung, who’s charged with two counts each of misdemeanor trespassing and felony conspiracy related to poultry farm protests in 2018 and 2019.

The first one occurred May 29, 2018 at Sunrise Farms, where co-owner Michael Weber testified he was confronted by at least 200 people claiming chickens were being mistreated.

The second one took place at Reichardt Duck Farm on June 3, 2019.

Protesters had been accused of coming on property in large numbers and illegally entering facilities. Their goal was to remove chickens and ducks they believed were being mistreated and film poor conditions they allege existed.

They chained themselves to property and forced each location to shut down for the duration of the protests.

Weber testified his farm meets industry standards, allegations were false and protesters harmed chickens when several of them entered a facility without permission.

“They’re startled,” Weber told the jury of four men and eight women.

Testimony continued from Thursday when the defense and prosecution delivered opening statements in Hsiung’s case. He’s representing himself and, if convicted as charged, could be sentenced to as much as three years and eight months in prison.

The prosecution says Hsiung led the charge when activists stormed Sunrise Farms in 2018. About 15 supporters attended Thursday’s hearing, but that number about doubled Friday and filled Judge Laura Passaglia’s courtroom to capacity.

Hsiung doesn’t deny he was present at the protest, but maintains his intent was to rescue chickens that were being harmed. Hsiung, a lawyer, is co-founder of Direct Action Everywhere, a Berkeley-based animal rights network that spearheaded the protests.

The group argues they believed the animals were being mistreated. Referencing California’s animal cruelty laws, they contend they had the right to rescue animals in distress.

Weber testified he was “overwhelmed” by the large number of protesters and the events of May 2019 were “scary as hell.”

The 30-minute footage was a livestream filmed by protesters and was used by Weber and his staff to follow their movements.

Participants held a makeshift funeral procession as they marched onto Sunrise Farms property and ignored Weber’s pleas for them to leave fenced, off-limits facility.

“They just waved the middle finger at me and walked away from me,” Weber testified, adding the group broke into a facility housing thousands of chickens.

One protester, who interviewed participants and identified herself as an investigative reporter, claimed in the livestream another protester advised she had approval to enter the facility.

Weber said no outsiders had such permission and he didn’t know the protester who advised the other they could move enter.

Allies of Hsiung in attendance fought back tears and nodded in approval when the footage showed protesters entering the facility and making allegations of mistreatment.

They alleged the chickens did not have water, but Weber countered Friday that poultry drink from installed nipple devices that were visible in the footage.

Typically, there needs to be one nipple for every 10 birds, Weber said. But his facility provided a nipple per every 5.5 birds.

“I see nothing wrong with any of these birds,” he said.

Hsiung is the sole defendant in the felony and misdemeanor case, which has evolved over the past several years amid slow-moving proceedings.

The matter initially included a third demonstration at another chicken farm Sept. 29, 2018, and at least five other members of the group faced charges.

All but Hsiung entered plea deals or had their charges dismissed.

Supporters of the activists have rallied outside the courthouse in recent weeks whenever hearings took place to finalize motions or for other matters related to this week’s trial.

