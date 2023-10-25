Petaluma presents latest vision for Kenilworth Park

Do Petaluma residents want a sand and water play area for kids at Kenilworth Park? A bird and pollinator habitat? How about a pickleball court?

Today the city park is mostly grass, a playground and a small garden surrounding the Petaluma Regional Library and Kenilworth Teen Center. On the other side of Fairgrounds Drive is the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds.

But the city plans to change that, and recently put forth a new vision for the roughly 3-acre park. The concept design includes a volleyball meadow, an artistic children’s play area, interactive art, swings, an event space and a bio-retention area – that is, an area that resembles a dry creek or riverbed to meander around the play features.

The city is now seeking community feedback on the concept.

Proponents hope the revamped Kenilworth Park will provide opportunities for multi-generational gathering, play, active recreation, and connections to nature, according to the park’s description from the survey, which is available online in English and Spanish until Nov. 30. (Links can be found at cityofpetaluma.org/kenilworthpark.)

On a Facebook post about the survey, some residents voiced concerns that the city’s Parks and Recreation Department might have trouble maintaining any proposed water features, although the bio-retention area wouldn’t fall into that category.

Since the park needs drainage repairs, the bio-retention area could serve as “a creative and functional approach to both addressing stormwater capture in a way that adds a level of natural play and embraces a ‘river-like’ design element,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Drew Halter.

Rocks and plants forming the dry creek bed can offer opportunities for play while helping with site water management, Halter said.

The park redesign was done by Berkeley-based, MIG, Inc., which has worked on projects around the country, including a Lower LA River revitalization project, Pearl Harbor Visitor Center and a multi-sensory outdoor experience in Compton.

In June, the city’s Public Art Committee, which is partnering on the redesign, hired Bay Area-based artist Oleg Lobykin to lead the playground’s artistic design. Some of his art will be incorporated into the play structures to serve as a focal point for “immersive and unique play experiences,” Halter said.

The park’s revitalization is “inspired by the Petaluma River and the influence its waters have had on our city – welcoming and connecting the community, then and now,” according to a project overview from the city-administered survey.

This project is among several of the city’s capital improvements program projects. The Kenilworth revitalization will cost an estimated $4.32 million and is being funded by Measure M funds and Proposition 68, according to the 2023-24 budget.

Currently, $3.90 million of that funding has yet to be obtained. Halter said the remaining funding “will ultimately be determined through our annual budgetary process and our biannual City Council Goals and Priorities community workshops,” with staff committed to finding funds through grants, special revenues and other opportunities.

The design phase is slated to be completed and brought to the Recreation, Music and Parks Commission for review by spring 2024, and up for City Council consideration by summer 2024, according to the city. Since the project is still in the design phase and the construction budget is still to be determined, there’s no anticipated construction date yet, Halter said.

In addition to the survey, Parks and Recreation staffers plan to be present at upcoming city events to help with outreach on the project.

For more information on the project, visit the city’s Kenilworth Park revitalization project page at cityofpetaluma.org/kenilworthpark.

