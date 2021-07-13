Petaluma Profile: Battalion Chief Chad Costa earns top national designation

About two decades ago, at El Molino High School in Forestville, Chad Costa and a handful of his senior classmates kept beepers on them at all times.

The teenagers were part of a volunteer firefighting program that helped bolster emergency response efforts around Forestville, in the rolling woodlands of west Sonoma County.

But a key hook for some was the chance to get out of class. They just had to wait for the beep.

“There’s always attraction to that,” said Costa, letting out a chuckle. “There were four of us in the program. One of the guys figured out how to make his pager sound like it went off. That eventually caught up to us.”

Before joining the program, Costa had no exposure to firefighting. Raised on a ranch in Forestville by blue collar parents who didn’t have degrees, Costa was pushed heavily to go to school. He eventually did, with a focus on firefighting.

Nearly 20 years later, he has reached the upper echelons of the fire service, working as a battalion chief for the Petaluma Fire Department and, recently, earning a Chief Fire Officer designation from the national Center for Public Safety Excellence, an achievement shared by only a small handful of Sonoma County firefighters.

“The fire service gave me a purpose, gave me a direction – some goals,” Costa said. “Eventually, it taught me how to grow up and work. The firehouse is called a house for a reason. It’s been a great career, and yeah, now I’m just working hard to build my resume and get my name out there so hopefully someday I can move up.”

Costa said he wants to be a chief, to run his own department someday. For Costa, it would be the capstone of a career that already spans 23 years.

It started in Forestville in 1998, then Costa moved on to Cal Fire seasonal work, did a stint as an engineer for Valley of the Moon Fire District and spent eight years with the Windsor-based fire department now known as the Sonoma County Fire District.

Costa came to Petaluma in 2011, made captain in 2014, and was named battalion chief in 2018. For much of the past decade, he said he has focused on learning and growing as a firefighter.

“I have a strong passion for the operations side and the fire side,” Costa said. “You kind of realize that, at some point, you’re going to stay kind of at the engine company captain level or rise up higher. For me, I realized I had a passion for leadership.”

Costa added that firefighting takes a toll on his body, and the schedule can weigh heavily on families. Costa has a wife, an 11-year-old daughter and a 14-year-old stepson, and he’s never worked a normal work week in his career. Typically, firefighters are gone at least two days when they’re on shift work. Sometimes, when they’re deployed to far-flung wildland fires, they can be gone for weeks.

“My next promotion, if I get one, will be a 40-hour workweek,” Costa said. “I’ve never worked a 40-hour workweek in my life. I have no idea what it’s like to get up every morning and go to work…Quite frankly, I’m kind of looking forward to it.”

These days, continued learning is key for promotions, a fact that prompted Costa to pursue his Chief Fire Officer designation. He’s one of about 1,500 nationwide to have the certification, which requires a comprehensive application packet and an interview with a panel of peer fire chiefs from across the nation. It also requires support from references. Costa had several, including Sonoma County Fire District Chief Mark Heine, who also has the Chief Fire Officer designation.

Although Heine didn’t work with Costa in Windsor, he has worked closely with Costa during some of Sonoma County’s biggest fires in the past half decade.

“Chad is just one of those consummate professionals,” Heine said in a phone interview. “He’s unwavering in his integrity and his commitment. He’s a true professional through and through.”

Back at El Molino all those years ago, Costa’s first taste of firefighting education was a required night training. It didn’t prepare him, mentally, for responding to car crashes involving people he knew from school. He still checks the make and model of vehicles in west county crashes that come over the radio.

But those early days did instill in him a desire to serve that has carried through for him two decades later.

“It’s one of those jobs that you either love it immediately or you don’t want anything to do with it,” Costa said. “It’s not for everybody, but when you realize you have a passion for it, you fall head over heels.”

Tyler Silvy is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at tyler.silvy@arguscourier.com, 707-776-8458, or @tylersilvy on Twitter.