Petaluma Profile: No Bull Beekeeping a sweet success

When and where : No Bull products and Lifegood Gardens produce are available from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each Tuesday at the Lucchesi Park farmers market, 320 N. McDowell Blvd.

The name is the first thing that catches your eye: No Bull Beekeeping. What, you might wonder, does it mean? Last time you checked, bulls and bees didn’t have a whole lot in common ‒ except that both names begin with a B.

But if you’re curious, you might step up to the booth at the Tuesday farmers market, introduce yourself to the genial, amusing Don Merrill and ask.

Merrill grew up on a farm in Lake County that was, at one time, the Noble Cattle Ranch.

“We raised Scottish Highlanders,” he explained. “Because they have horns and are fuzzy, everyone assumed they were bulls.”

When a back injury meant he had to leave his former job ‒ doing ship repair for Carnival Cruises ‒ Merrill returned to the farm to heal. Since he’d been interested in bees for a while and had a good sized garden, he turned to beekeeping as a way to rebuild his body. Before he knew it, he said, his hobby had turned into a couple of beehives.

Through that, he learned a few things.

“People needed beekeeping services,” he said. “There aren’t that many professional beekeepers.” He grinned as he explained, “In an operation based on bees, you realize quickly that you can’t deal with a flying venomous insect without having a certain outlook.”

Professional beekeepers, Merrill said, start with 5,000 hives. And if you’re wondering how many bees that might be, it’s a lot.

“The approximate number of bees per hive is 60,000 to 80,000,” he explained. “Workers, drones and the queen.”

Merrill has chosen to keep things smaller.

“I went holistic,” he said, “between 100 and 120 hives.”

In addition to keeping bees, Merrill also teaches beekeeping. He laughed again as he talked about some of those who seek him out to learn about bees.

“A lot of students’ passions only last until they’ve been stung 15 times in 20 minutes,” he said. “Then they ask themselves, ‘Do I really want to do this, or is it just something I enjoyed on the Internet?’”

For Merrill, beekeeping has become something much more than a rapidly dissipating internet hobby. He’s now been doing it for eight years. He offers his honey and honey-related products at farmers markets and small retail businesses, driving to and selling at nine markets each week throughout Lake, Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino counties.

And if you’re asking, when does he sleep, his answer is a mischievous, “Oh, sometime in January or February.”

Merrill added that it’s not as alarming a schedule as it might seem.

“It’s often a passive job. Not eight hours a day every day. It can get intensive for a couple of weeks in the spring and fall, but after a while the knowledge kicks in and it becomes manageable,” he said.

Merrill added that he spent a decade and a half in the corporate world and appreciates what he does now.

“I enjoy meeting people and like the community-based aspect,” he said. “Here, your impact shows.”

For the next few months, he said, while Sun Ray Farm takes a hiatus from the market, he’ll be filling their niche with produce from his other business, Lifefood Gardens, so farmers market patrons can still rely on receiving their weekly microgreens.

Other bee-related products he offers include lip balm, candles, honey straws and a variety of honeys including Lower Lake Wildflower, Cobb Mountain Wildflower and Kelseyville Wildflower. Also available are small, charming knitted yellow and black bees, ideal for babies and toddlers and crafted for him by a Lake County knitter friend.