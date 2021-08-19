Petaluma Profile: 'She especially loves eyeballs’

In the late 1980s, Morgan Campbell was a Navy technician who spent weeks at a time on classified missions, submerged 1,000 feet below the surface of the Pacific Ocean in a nuclear submarine. Part of his job was to monitor the periscope when the vessel rose to the surface.

“A periscope is a fantastic instrument for bird-watching,” noted Campbell, describing a highlight of his mission — watching eagles and hawks through the periscope whenever their vessel docked in Alaska for repairs.

Now retired due to debilitating arthritis, Campbell, 53, and his wife, Nicolina, who is a biologist, live in east Petaluma. They keep bees in a garden bursting with sunflowers, blanket flowers, and cosmos.

Campbell is also a master falconer.

From childhood, he has been drawn to birds and other animals. He was born in San Jose, but when he turned 10, opted to live with his father — his parents were divorced by then — in Elk Grove, south of Sacramento.

“It was a podunk town then,” he said, “but I was closer to nature.”

Campbell’s father was a dog-sledding enthusiast.

“At one point he had 24 dogs,” Campbell said. “At different times we had a steer, goats, pigs, horses, rabbits, and chickens. He’d always say, ‘Take care of the animals before you sit down for dinner.’ He taught me about responsibility.”

Campbell was also fascinated with medieval history. For his 16th birthday, his stepmother gave him a translated copy of “De Arte Venandi cum Avibus: The Art of Falconry,” the earliest known falconry manual.

“It was my first introduction to falconry, and I fell in love with it,” Campbell said.

Falconry originated thousands of years ago and was practiced all over the world -- from Europe, the Middle East, and Asia — where falconry was “the sport of kings and nobles” — to Mongolia, where nomadic falconers rode on horseback. Nowadays, there are about 5,000 licensed falconers in the U.S.

Falconry is highly regulated and requires training with masters like Campbell. First, you must pass a state exam and then apprentice with a master for two years. To become a master takes another five years.

“It’s a commitment in time and money,” Campbell explained. “Many people decide not to pursue it once they learn what it takes.”

As a falconer, Campbell’s life changed, centering on the birds, their care and needs, and getting them out to hunt.

“I learned patience and perseverance,” he said. “You can’t just go on a vacation and leave the bird with a neighbor.”

Campbell showed off his Harris’s Hawk named Sirocco perched on his forearm, which was protected by a leather falconer’s glove. The striking bird has alert eyes many times more powerful than human eyes, a strong beak, and sharp talons designed to pierce animal hides. Her body is bay and black, and her white tail has a bold, black band.

“Harris's Hawks are native to arid places in the Southwest,” Campbell said. “They eat medium-sized animals like rabbits, quails and rodents, and their diet must include feathers, furs, and bones. She especially loves eyeballs.”

In nature, Harris’s Hawks are cooperative hunters, often found in groups of two or more. Perhaps their gregariousness makes them an ideal partner for falconers. Although Harris’s Hawks are not listed in the endangered species list, the loss of habitat due to urbanization has caused their population to decline by more than 60% since 1968.

Campbell said life is not easy for raptors, and many of them die in their first year of life.

"If we capture these birds, we often find them diseased, weak, or injured. We have to nurse them back to health," he said. “In a way, we’re giving them a boost. Many falconers have founded conservation organizations and led the effort to protect them. Some falconers also run crop protection and pest control businesses.”

Over the years Campbell has worked with more than 20 birds, including red-tailed hawks, Cooper’s hawks, and peregrine Falcons.

“Traditionally, falconers capture young pre-breeding birds in the fall. We train them and hunt with them through the winter,” he explained. “In the spring we release them back to nature, usually stronger and healthier. Or you can buy birds from a breeder, which is where Sirocco came from.”

When Sirocco was younger, Campbell used to take her to hunt on the outskirts of Petaluma.

“She’d catch rabbits and other small animals, but the birds aren’t hunting for us,” he pointed out. “We hunt in partnership with the bird.”

Raptors can die from eating prey that has ingested rat poison, so Campbell used to take Sirocco outside of residential areas to train and hunt.

“There used to be open fields at the south end of McDowell Boulevard, but those places we used to hunt at are gone,” he said. “They’ve been built up with condos and office buildings.”

Now 21, Sirocco has developed arthritis and cannot hunt anymore. Campbell buys frozen whole quails and rabbits to feed her. It’s illegal to release her into the wild since she came from a breeder. Although he takes her out to exercise to keep her in good shape, mostly Sirocco has a quiet life in his backyard aviary designed for raptors.

“She’s retired now,” Campbell said. “Like me.”