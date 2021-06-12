Petaluma Public Works & Utilities Director Jason Beatty steps down

Petaluma Public Works and Utilities Director Jason Beatty stepped down from his position last week, spurring a search for his replacement amid a worsening drought and looming fire season.

City Engineer and Petaluma native Gina Benedetti-Petnic will serve as interim director of the department while the city searches for permanent candidates to take the helm. Beatty had served as the city’s chief infrastructure, water and emergency management official. His last day was June 4.

In his official resignation letter sent to city staff April 23, Beatty said he is resigning to spend additional time with his family, and called his experience leading the department “extremely rewarding.”

“This is not an easy decision as I care deeply for the work we are doing for the community, for my coworkers, and I believe strongly in the direction the city is heading…” he said in the letter. “…City staff will have a stalwart advocate as I become another active member of the community.”

Beatty, who is on an extended vacation, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on his departure Friday.

Beatty was first hired by the city in 2016 as senior civil engineer, a position he held for two years before ascending to assistant director of public works and utilities in 2018. Following prior director Dan St. John’s 2019 retirement, Beatty took over as interim director before stepping into the role permanently February 2020.

Prior to his time with the city, Beatty spent more than 18 years with the U.S. Coast Guard, serving in a range of capacities that took him from the Bay Area to Washington and the Netherlands. He attended the Coast Guard Academy and has master’s degrees in construction management and civil engineering.

At the helm of one of the city’s largest departments, Beatty oversaw the city’s Ellis Creek Water Recycling Facility, the marina and city airport along with Petaluma’s streets, public transit and water. He has also played a critical leading role in the city’s emergency operations center, a citywide task force that responds to citywide crises, such as the coronavirus pandemic and, increasingly, managing the city’s response to wildfires and throngs of evacuees from across the county.

City Manager Peggy Flynn credited him with helping push the years-long Petaluma River dredging campaign over the finish line, assisting in the recent fiscal reorganization effort and leading the $25 million Measure U bonds for expansive road and infrastructure improvements.

“In so many ways, he did the job eloquently, graciously, and with love for this city,” Flynn said Friday. “We will forever be grateful and he will forever be a part of the Petaluma team.”

The city has been in a declared emergency over the coronavirus pandemic for nearly the entirety of Beatty’s time overseeing the department, which employs more than 100 and has a 2021 operating budget of $73 million.

City Manager Peggy Flynn Friday alluded to the difficulties the pandemic has had on everyone the last year, especially working professionals with young families.

“I respect him for those decisions, they’re hard ones to make,” Flynn said. “I’m hoping he comes back in the future, even part-time. He’s always got a job here with the city – it may not be in the same capacity, but he’s very invested in the city as a resident, and we’re so grateful to him.”

