Petaluma Pumpkin Patch prepares to open nearly a year after flood

The Petaluma Pumpkin Patch and Amazing Corn Maze is set to open for the season Friday, after it closed earlier than expected last year due to record-setting rainfall.

The patch and 4-acre corn maze at 450 Stony Point Road will open Sept. 23. Hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The last day to score a jack o’lantern is Nov. 1.

“Just trying to make it so everybody has a good time,” owner Jim Groverman said. “It’s my 30th year and it should be a good year.”

Groverman hopes this year won’t present the patch with another damper, after an atmospheric river in October 2021 shut the pumpkin patch and corn maze down early.

“It’s ag(riculture),” Groverman said. “You realize mother nature is the boss. You get up in the morning and have got things to do, and a lot of it is dependent on the weather.”

With increasing fires in the North Bay and since the patch experienced a couple close calls with fires in the past five years, Groverman added he purchased a 2,000-gallon water truck to deploy in case of an emergency.

“We also raise angus cattle, so around all the buildings we make sure everything’s grazed good,” he said. “You always gotta modify, change and adapt.”

Groverman said each year at the patch is a little different, and this year will feature just as much fun as ever. Along with a free kids’ maze, farm animal center, corn kernel sandbox and the famous 500-bale hay mountain, residents can enjoy a wide variety of fair-style food, including gyros from the Sleek Greek truck, hot dogs, corn dogs, funnel cakes and more.

Admission for the Amazing Corn Maze is $8 for people 6 years old and older during the day and free for children 5 years and younger, and $12 during the Friday and Saturday night maze. As of last year, children 16 years of age and younger must be accompanied by an adult who is at least 18 years old.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.