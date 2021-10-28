Petaluma pumpkin patches spooked by flooding, drought effects

Local pumpkin patches have played a part in annual Halloween traditions for generations, as trick-or-treaters and their parents scramble for the perfect prospective jack-o’-lantern and engage in a host of fun-filled family activities.

But the past year has brought a trio of obstacles for the festive businesses, which have been forced to grapple with the ongoing pandemic, historic drought and now major flooding in the wake of a storm that dropped buckets of rain on the North Coast.

The atmospheric river that hung over the region this past weekend dropped a half foot of water on Petaluma, marking the latest setback for area pumpkin patches and forcing at least one to close for the season.

Jim Groverman, who runs the Petaluma Pumpkin Patch and Amazing Corn Maze on Stony Point Road, was forced to close down the main sit, after the weekend-long storm.

Although he continues to sell pumpkins at the entrance, Groverman, who has kept the pumpkin patch in action for the past three decades, fears that he won’t be able to fully open again this season due to the major flooding.

“We had a lot of water, a lot of rain. It made kind of a mess of things,” Groverman said in a phone interview.

The Mickelson Pumpkin Patch, which made its debut this year on Redwood Highway South, had to close for two days during the storm.

“We had to put down a lot of straw and pump out a lot of water,” said owner Trevor Mickelson. “But luckily everything’s fine.”

But bigger problems still loom.

Pumpkins need lots of deep-rooted water early on in order to maintain healthy growth. Even after a substantially wet weekend, California remains at risk of ongoing drought, clocking in with the second driest year on record based on the water year that ended Sept. 30.

Mickelson, who recently bought the 12.5-acre property with fiance Megan Anderson, sources his water from two wells on the parcel.

“They’re supposed to pump about 10 gallons per minute, but we were only getting about five,” Mickelson said. “Luckily we were able to keep up, and had enough water to maintain for the season. But you never know, any minute it could have run dry.”

Mickelson grows pumpkins on only one acre of the site, dedicating the remaining property to family activities during the Halloween season. The rest of his pumpkins are brought in from wholesale growers in the Central Valley.

“I know the drought is really hard on those guys down there who grow hundreds of acres of pumpkins. They supply a lot of these pumpkin patches,” Mickelson said. “ And the cost has also gone up.”

Despite drought, pandemic and now flooding, Mickelson’s pumpkin patch is booming, selling more than 10,000 pumpkins so far this year while featuring a variety of activities that include a paintball shooting gallery, pony rides and a massive, 5,500-hay-bale maze - the state’s largest.

Mickelson’s event sets off a “candy cannon” on weekends, raining treats onto the premises from up to 70 feet in the air.

“We let the kids know when we’re going to light (the cannon) off and they go running around and pick up all the candy,” Mickelson said. “They love it.”

Mickelson will soon shift his focus to the winter months, and his Christmas tree business that has been going strong for the past 12 years.

“We’re just going to have to roll with the punches and see what happens,” he said.

For Groverman, he said using drip irrigation has paid off for his pumpkin business. It’s the most sustainable farming practice, he said, as it uses small dripping pipes to evenly and efficiently distribute water and nutrients to a plant’s roots.

“Just like with farming, you just have to adapt and adjust,” Groverman said. “Constantly with farming, every day is different, like with all this wet weather. You just have to adjust and go from there.”

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.