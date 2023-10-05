Petaluma renews leases with fairgrounds tenants

The Petaluma City Council voted unanimously on Monday to approve lease agreements with nine existing tenants at the city-owned fairgrounds, less than three months before the city takes over full management of the 55-acre property.

The renewed leases will allow “existing tenants to continue operating their businesses in a relatively status quo manner over the next 3-5 year interim period,” while the city develops its “long-range vision” for the property, according to a city staff report.

Monday’s resolution also authorized City Manager Peggy Flynn to execute the agreements.

Council Member Karen Nau recused herself from the 6-0 vote due to being a former employee of one of the tenants.

The nine existing tenants are Happy Hearts Preschool, Rebuilding Together, El Roy’s Taco Truck, Java Hut, Play Dog Play, Airport Express, Petaluma Playland, Live Oak Charter School and the Petaluma Speedway.

Monday’s vote comes as the city plans to take over most operations at the Petaluma Fairgrounds when the 4th District Agricultural Association’s 50-year lease expires Dec. 31. The 4th DAA, a state-funded organization governed by its nine-member board of directors, or Fair Board, has paid $1 per year to lease the property, while taking on a variety of fiscal and organizational responsibilities.

But the city’s decision nearly a year ago to terminate its lease agreement with the 4th DAA has led to an extended feud between it and the Fair Board – one which boiled over again this week after Fair Board member Michael Parks sent a pointed letter to the council ahead of Monday’s vote.

“Once again, the city of Petaluma’s leadership lacks transparency in its business dealings,” Parks wrote in his letter.

“The city management staff has made several comments suggesting that tenants will not be required to vacate for the yearly fair, and this rhetoric has us wary of the city leaders’ intent,” Parks wrote.

He also questioned the city’s ability to complete the handover by the end of this year, writing, “Is city leadership purposely stalling to make this transition more difficult or to force the 4th DAA into ratifying a less-than-desirable agreement?”

Council member Janice Cader Thompson called Parks’ letter “very disappointing” at Monday’s meeting, while Council member Brian Barnacle called it “concerning.”

“Not sure we can continue to work with an organization that continuously is throwing bombs in public where we need to be negotiating in good faith,” Barnacle said during the meeting.

In an emailed response to Parks, Barnacle stated, “We absolutely want to hear your comments about the agreements with the subtenants (and other topics relating to the fairgrounds), but the tone and temperament of this letter is not how partners act — in public or in private. ... This communication gives me serious concerns about entering into an agreement with the DAA, especially if this is from the entire board.”

Barnacle asked Parks if the letter was from just him or the full Fair Board, but said he hadn’t gotten a response to that question as of Wednesday.

Regardless of ongoing disputes, “The DAA has accepted a framework proposal to contract with the city to manage events on the property and to continue the annual fair, as well as a revenue-sharing agreement which will reinvest in the property while providing DAA with support to continue the annual fair,” according to a city staff report.

Next steps for the transition before the lease expires include completing agreements with the DAA to hire them as the event booking agent and to allow them to use the property. Staff also plans to present a zoning overlay to the council that would allow current uses on the property while the city works on a master plan, said Ingrid Alverde, director of economic development and open government.

Alverde signaled staff’s intent to continue to hold weekly meetings with the 4th DAA to facilitate the transition.

Rent for seven of the nine tenants will have an annual increase of 3.5% over the next four years, which is a “round average” of how their rents have increased over the previous three to four years, Alverde said.

Two tenants will have a slightly modified rent: Live Oak Charter School and the Petaluma Speedway. Live Oak requested a 20% rent reduction and an additional 20% rent allocation toward maintenance, Alverde said.

“This is important because the buildings they currently use have significant maintenance issues that need to be addressed, and because they house our community’s children,” she said.

The Speedway’s rent increase will be only 2% given “the large size of their space and the fact that they share a significant annual concessions payment” of about $85,000 a year.

During public comment, speakers from Live Oak Charter School were supportive of the collaboration with the city, and expressed hopes that their facilities would be improved.

