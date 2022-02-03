Petaluma residents await flood repairs

Three months after record rainfall left a Petaluma neighborhood to deal with the aftermath of a devastating flood, one family has not been able to move back home as city officials continue their efforts to complete repairs.

But family members say they’re pleased with the amount of assistance they’ve received from the city after multiple homes on East Court were damaged in the Oct. 24 flood.

“The city officials have been really good at just updating us on all the processes,” said Petaluma resident Diana Gutierrez, who has been assisting her uncle and grandfather, Juan and Aurelio Briceño, since they were rescued from the flood. “They were able to offer us some other options and come through with everything. It’s been really great in terms of that.”

Petaluma is using its risk reserve funds to pay for the demolition and repairs along East Court, Assistant City Attorney Jordan Green said via email. But officials have declined to explain the reasoning for tapping as much as $750,000 of its own insurance funds in this case, including whether the city has any liability for the extensive flood damage in the neighborhood.

Green did acknowledge that some residents in the East Court neighborhood have filed claims with the city related to the flood damage, which she characterized as being caused by a variety of factors.

“City staff has recommended, and the City Council has approved, repair of the flood damage to the homes on East Court that was caused by the atmospheric river event Oct. 23 through Oct. 24, 2022,” Green said in an email. “We are not at liberty to disclose the privileged, closed-session communications between staff and the City Council.”

The city’s response comes after an atmospheric river brought 6 inches of rain to the area in a 48-hour period in late October, leaving members of the Briceño family stranded.

Aurelio, the Briceño patriarch, has an amputated leg and Juan is also in a wheelchair. Both were unable to leave their house without assistance when the knee-deep water entered, prompting other residents to help them out with a small boat.

Since the flood made their home unlivable, Juan and Aurelio have been staying in a local Hampton Inn. This week their house, where they have lived since 1989, was demolished and will be rebuilt as a modular home.

Assistant city manager Brian Cochran said the house was knocked down due to more than just flood-related damages. He said during the remediation process, crews discovered the home had asbestos, unsafe electrical features and “other major code related issues.”

“While the flood damages could have been remediated, the city could not ignore the numerous other health and safety issues in this home,” Cochran said in an email.

The city has offered to reimburse residents for any accommodations they’ve received during the repair process, Cochran said, and has also offered to pay for replacement of damaged or lost property, after residents submit documentation. Gutierrez said officials came through on their promises to her family, while another resident submitted their receipts to city officials on Jan. 25. Cochran said those were being processed for reimbursement.

Cochran said many of the homes involved in the flood were not compliant with today’s code requirements, which is why the city took the lead on repairs and reconstruction. Cochran was unable to provide the total cost of reimbursement that the city has provided to residents, but more details will be available once construction is completed.

“We are so pleased with the City of Petaluma for giving us the dream of a new place to call home,” Aurelio said in a text message. “After all that we lost with the storm we finally see the sunlight.”

Gutierrez said she and her family do not yet know when her grandfather and uncle will move back in, but crews are expected to begin rebuilding their house in the first week of February. It is currently unknown when they will be able to move back home.

Cochran said crews with Belfor Property Restoration, which the city hired to assist, have been in the neighborhood multiple days per week, even on many weekends. But in recent weeks, particularly in the past two weeks alone, multiple workers have faced quarantine protocols and related to COVID-19. As a result, much of the needed repairs have been delayed.

Cochran said that aside from the Briceno residence, major repair work on another East Court home still has yet to take place and is expected to begin Feb. 1, after weather and holiday-related delays. In that home, flooding damaged sub floors, heating ducts and insulation, leaving the resident without central heat.

“The resident assured us that they have space heaters to warm the home until the repairs can be completed,” Cochran said.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.