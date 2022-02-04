Petaluma residents dive into district draft maps

Petalumans have a little more time to get involved and provide input in the city’s move toward district-based elections.

Draft maps that have been submitted so far will be under review before the City Council reconvenes Feb. 14 for further discussion. Meanwhile, residents who wish to submit their own ideas of what districts should look like will be able to do so with the city’s online mapping tool or by printing out a physical map and bringing it to City Hall at 11 English St. by Feb. 23.

Any other submitted resident draft maps will be posted to the city website on Feb. 25, and officials are set to hold the last public hearing on March 7, with final maps posted on March 11. Districts will then be adopted in an ordinance by April 4.

The Petaluma City Council in September made the decision to shift to district-based elections in an effort to select future city council members on a more geographically and socially diverse scale. The shift comes after officials received a letter from Malibu-based attorney Kevin Shenkman who denounced the city’s at-large election system for being “racially polarized” and threatened a lawsuit if officials did not take action to make a change in compliance with the California Voting Rights Act of 2001.

Since, Petaluma officials have held public hearings to prompt discussion between residents and the City Council, and partnered with the consultant group Redistricting Partners to help in the transition process. Along with a trio of possible district outlines from a city-hired demographer, Petaluma has also received another 22 map ideas from residents as well.

The city will be divided into six districts, with a mayor elected at-large. Four seats will be up for election in November, and the City Council will determine which three districts will vote at that time once districts are finalized. The other three districts will elect representatives in 2024.

Each district will include about 10,000 residents.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.