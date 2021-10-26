Petaluma residents recover from flood damage after record rainfall

Petaluma resident Bryan Briceño said he was lounging in his house Sunday when he got the call from his uncle that his grandfather’s East Court residence was beginning to fill with water.

“We’re going to have to go and get you guys out,” Briceño told his uncle, who also lived with his grandfather and other family members.

Briceño, 17, said that by the time he arrived to help his family in the southern Petaluma neighborhood off of Lakeville Street, the water was already knee-deep.

“It was bad,” Briceño said. “We had to get people out, the people from the neighborhood. My uncle Hector brought a little boat to get people out so they could get out safely, out of harm’s way.”

The harrowing rescue came as an atmospheric river, stalled over a vast swath of Northern California, dropped about 6 inches of rain on Petaluma, leading to localized flooding, a spike in car crashes and a raft of emergency calls

Petaluma Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Medeiros said the department responded to 63 weather-related emergencies, including four involving power lines and at least three injury crashes. Firefighters weren’t called to engage in any water rescues, he said.

“Things are calming down and the sun is shining (now),” Medeiros said.

Medeiros said crews will continue to survey their districts and check up on any potential hazards that resulted from the storm.

But in neighborhoods like East Court, where flood-damaged debris has overtopped a city-provided trash container, residents continue to deal with the storm’s impacts. Floodwaters in this neighborhood adjacent to Petaluma’s Steamer Landing Park rose significantly during the storm, something city officials attribute to overworked pump stations.

Christopher Bolt, Petaluma’s director of Public Works and Utilities, said part of the flooding issue on East Court was due to the fact that nearby pumping stations, which were used to pump storm water to the Petaluma River, were at capacity since the river reached high tide during some of the storm’s peak hours.

“Mother nature was just giving us more than what we could handle,” said Bolt, who toured many of the affected areas Monday.

Bolt said residents were provided help in disposing of damaged furniture and other belongings. However, he said that many residents in the portion of the neighborhood living on lower elevation may not be able to return to their homes this week due to major flood damage. He added that he and other officials would look into providing further support.

“We care deeply about the public health, safety and welfare of these residents,” Bolt said.

Many in Northern California welcomed the torrential rainfall, which effectively ended the 2021 fire season. But experts have cautioned against any premature celebration of an end to the ongoing, statewide drought.

Meteorologist Anna Schneider with the National Weather Service warned that, while the wet weekend acted as a positive sign, the drought could still pose a threat later on in the water year.

“We’re off to a wet start, but that doesn’t necessarily mean we’re going to have an above normal winter,” Schneider said.

The storm came just one week after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the expansion of a drought emergency statewide, following the second driest year for California on record.

Sonoma County’s reservoirs did see some improvement, thanks to the atmospheric river. As of Monday, Lake Sonoma had reached a capacity of 118,396 acre feet, while Lake Mendocino stood at 16,000 acre feet. However, that level is still less than 30% of the lake’s target of 58,840 acre feet for this time of year.

Medeiros said residents should do what they can to prepare for potentially severe events. That includes having an evacuation plan, clearing storm drain sites and gutters, and keeping stocked with emergency food supplies.

“It kind of parallels with fire season nowadays where we want people to be diligent about being proactive instead of reactive,” Medeiros said.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.