Petaluma River cleanup event to take place Saturday

A local conservation group is leading a cleanup event of the Petaluma River on Saturday, as part of an effort to curb water pollution.

The Friends of the Petaluma River will hold the cleanup event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 7 in the area of Steamer Landing Park, followed by a barbecue lunch for volunteers.

Residents who wish to volunteer can fill out a registration form on the organization’s web site, and will be required to sign a liability waiver.

Event leaders ask that volunteers dress in clothes that can get dirty, wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and advise to bring a reusable water bottle and gloves.

A lunch following the cleanup event will include live music, a raffle and watershed education.

Friends of the Petaluma River was formed in 2005 and leads local efforts in ecological and environmental preservation.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.