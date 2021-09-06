Petaluma River Marathon returns to the water

On Sunday, 17 rowing clubs, some from as far away as Washington and Oregon, including teams from West Sacramento, Berkeley, Redwood City and Gold River showed up at Foundry Wharf in Petaluma on Sunday to once again participate in the Petaluma River Marathon.

Participants in the race have ranged in age from 13 to 80, and experience — from ocean rowers, Olympians to beginners. Since 2005, according to organizers, ti has served as the West Coast’s flat-water marathon/half marathon championship.

Paddled craft of all designs and sizes, from kayaks (both ocean and flat water), surfskis, canoes and paddleboards (half marathon only), were allowed to compete.