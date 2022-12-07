Petaluma River Park group lands $1.4M grant

Leaders of an effort to turn city parkland on Petaluma’s McNear Peninsula into “a place for everyone” are celebrating a $1,395,800 grant from the State Coastal Conservancy, which they say will help push the project past the planning stages and into reality.

“This really is investment in the planning process,” said Seair Lorentz, co-founder and executive director of the Petaluma River Park Foundation, a group of locals originally formed to buy the waterfront land located in the heart of town.

Since the group’s successful acquisition of the 24-acre property two years ago – purchased with locally donated funds for just over a million dollars – its members have moved on to next steps, which is where the new funding comes in.

Lorentz said the grant – one of a raft of grants awarded late last week by the Coastal Conservancy totaling $13 million – will allow the River Park Foundation to conduct outreach, design and environmental review. That includes community workshops, stipends for a local advisory panel, and what Lorentz called “nuts and bolts” – technical steps like land surveys, feasibility studies, archeological studies and more.

For foundation members and other locals, the ultimate goal is a fully developed park with trees, paths, public art, a wetland habitat, maybe even an amphitheater.

“The proposed public access, art programming, and habitat improvements on the River Park property will create an important cultural and recreational, river-oriented asset that fulfills a major component of the city's River Plan,” said Petaluma City Manager Peggy Flynn in a foundation news release.

Plans for improving McNear Peninsula go back to the 1990s, when the city of Petaluma, working with the Coastal Conservancy, released its River Enhancement Plan, a 300-page document that “paints this whole vision of how Petaluma was going to restore access and restore the riverfront here in town,” Lorentz said.

Long-term plans for the Petaluma River and McNear Peninsula have been aligned ever since, although the money wasn’t always there. In 1997, local leaders worked with the Lind family, which owned part of the land on the peninsula, to establish Steamer Landing Park on 10 acres close to D Street.

But the larger portion of McNear Peninsula land was owned by the McNear family, and the city could never meet their price. As Lorentz explained, the property “lay vacant for years, and was on the market, and that’s when our organization … formed the nonprofit with just the goal of acquiring the property to transform into a public park.” The sale went through in November 2020.

Besides its waterfront qualities, the property’s location has park advocates excited. Its position across D Street from the downtown SMART station makes it an easy regional destination for anyone with a train ticket. And it straddles the geographically divided east and west sides of Petaluma, making it uniquely accessible to all city residents.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.petaluma360.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.6341999&lat=38.23542279999999&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Proposed developments at 500 Hopper St. and at 100 E. D St. – a project called Oyster Cove – appear to be meshing well with park plans so far.

“We love the fact that the park is so centrally located in the city,” Lorentz said.

Even without future development, the park is open and available now to anyone who wants to visit. Lorentz noted that a new walkway has been built, picnic tables installed, and guided walks are offered on the first Saturday of every month.

“Please come visit the park. It’s your park. It is open every day dawn until dusk, and this is a great time to be out there.”

Don Frances is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at don.frances@arguscourier.com.